Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

