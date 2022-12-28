Bailard Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

