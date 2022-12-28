Bailard Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.