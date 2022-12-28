Bailard Inc. Sells 10,600 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

ABR opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.