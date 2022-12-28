Bailard Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of AY stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

