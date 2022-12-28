Bailard Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

