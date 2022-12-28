Bailard Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.