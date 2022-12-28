Bailard Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

