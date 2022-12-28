Bailard Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.