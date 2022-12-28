Bailard Inc. Sells 2,278 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 657.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

