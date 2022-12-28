Bailard Inc. Sells 2,278 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.54.

