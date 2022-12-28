Bailard Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.