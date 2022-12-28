Bailard Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $23,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 127.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 87.2% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,107 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

