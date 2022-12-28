Bailard Inc. Sells 6,621 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 256.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $14,439,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TBBK opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

