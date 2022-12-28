Bailard Inc. Sells 6,621 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.