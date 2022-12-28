Bailard Inc. Sells 800 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

