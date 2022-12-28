Bailard Inc. Takes $350,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

