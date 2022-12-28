Bailard Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BHE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

