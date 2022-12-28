Bailard Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BHE stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.