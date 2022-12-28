Bailard Inc. Takes $425,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SouthState by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The business had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $3,635,883. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

