Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.