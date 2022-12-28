Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

