Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

