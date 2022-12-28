Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

