Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 321.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

NFLX stock opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

