Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

