Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Comerica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

