Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

