Ballast Inc. Purchases Shares of 840 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.5% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tesla by 194.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 136,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Tesla by 213.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 205.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 90,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Tesla Stock Down 11.4 %

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.76 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

