Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,421 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 50.0% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.17 million, a P/E ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

