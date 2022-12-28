Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

