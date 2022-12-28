Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RIO opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
