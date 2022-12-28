Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.