Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $67,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.9% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

