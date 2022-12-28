BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.15) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

