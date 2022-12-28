BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.15) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

