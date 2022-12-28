Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.