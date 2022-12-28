Brookstone Capital Management Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Harsco were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Harsco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HSC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.95. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $486.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.35 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities cut Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

