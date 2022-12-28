Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

