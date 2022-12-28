Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,902.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,219 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

