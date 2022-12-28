Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,779 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

