Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,997 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

