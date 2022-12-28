Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.