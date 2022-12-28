Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,622 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

