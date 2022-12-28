Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Celestica worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Celestica by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 163,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,897 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

