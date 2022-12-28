CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,257,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Apple stock opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

