CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,257,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Down 1.4 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.