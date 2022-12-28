Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

CINF stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

