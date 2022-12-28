Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.09. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

