Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

