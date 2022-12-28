Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

