Congress Park Capital LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

